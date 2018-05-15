Sinkhole swallows up backhoe digging to repair water main

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Fire officials in New Jersey say no one was injured when a sinkhole opened up and swallowed excavation equipment outside a Hackensack mall.

The Hackensack Fire Department says a backhoe was digging to repair a water main at the Shops at Riverside Mall in Hackensack Monday afternoon when it was pulled into the sinkhole. Officials say the sinkhole was undermined due to the water main break.

Fire officials say the immediate area of the sinkhole, a parking lot, is closed. At this point there are no other hazards or utilities that were impacted due to the incident.