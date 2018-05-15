Police: Man flees standoff, leaves 1-year-old behind

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh authorities say a man fled a police standoff and abandoned his 1-year-old baby.

Police spokeswoman Alicia George tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette officials were called to the scene around 9:41 p.m. Monday to investigate a domestic dispute.

Police say there had been a fight between a woman and a man, and the woman left the baby inside the home.

George says the man barricaded himself inside with the baby, and it is unknown whether he was armed.

Police eventually entered the home and found the baby alone and unharmed.

The couple involved has not been identified.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com