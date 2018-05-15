Serial burglar gets up to 46 years in prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A man already imprisoned in Maryland for burglary and robbery has been sentenced to up to 46 years in prison for a dozen break-ins in Pennsylvania.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Lewis has been sentenced to 23 to 46 years for the Pennsylvania crimes. That sentence will run concurrently with a 20- to 40-year prison term in Maryland.

Police in Pennsylvania say Lewis broke into 12 homes in Lancaster County two years ago. Some of the homes were occupied, but investigators say he never confronted the residents. Police say he also robbed a store at gunpoint.