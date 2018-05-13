Thousands receive diplomas at Rutgers graduation ceremony

New graduates leave High Point Solutions Stadium after a Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., Sunday, May 13, 2018. Family and friends watched as over 18,000 graduates received their degrees on Mother's Day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - Thousands of students have received their diplomas from Rutgers University.

The school held its 252nd commencement in New Brunswick on Sunday. Nearly 13,000 students received their undergraduate or graduate degrees during the ceremony held at High Point Solutions Stadium on the university's Busch Campus.

An estimated 18,132 graduates overall received degrees from Rutgers this year, up from last year's total of 17,729.

This year's total included roughly 11,670 baccalaureate degrees, 4,541 master's degrees and 1,919 doctorates.

Rutgers is the eighth oldest higher education institution in the United States.