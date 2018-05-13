Man killed, woman and 3 children hurt in Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A three-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh has left a man dead and a woman and three children injured.

The accident on the 10th Street Bypass - between the Roberto Clemente and Andy Warhol bridges - occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the driver of an SUV lost control and struck a concrete barrier, then rolled over and collided with a car driven by 61-year-old Michael Markilinski, of Crescent.

A third vehicle wasn't able to avoid the collision and struck the other cars.

Markilinski was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The woman and the injured children were all in the SUV. They were being treated for undisclosed injuries and were all listed in stable condition.

The man driving the third car wasn't injured.