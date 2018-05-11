3 finalists named for chancellor of UMass-Boston

BOSTON (AP) - The search committee tasked with finding a new chancellor for the University of Massachusetts-Boston has submitted the names of three finalists to the system's president.

The finalists announced Friday are Kathy Humphrey, senior vice chancellor for engagement and secretary of the Board of Trustees at the University of Pittsburgh; Peter Lyons, vice provost and dean of Perimeter College at Georgia State University; and Jack Thomas, president of Western Illinois University.

The candidates are scheduled to visit financially troubled UMass-Boston next week to meet members of the campus community, who will provide feedback to UMass President Marty Meehan. Meehan will recommend one finalist to the board of trustees.

The 15-member search committee was made up of UMass-Boston faculty, students, staff and alumni, and others.

UMass-Boston has more than 16,000 students.