Officials to end joint pass for Yellowstone, Grand Teton

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The National Park Service is discontinuing a joint pass that allowed visitors to enter both Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks on a single admission fee.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the $50 weekly pass that covered admission to both parks in Wyoming will no longer be offered starting in June.

Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says officials considered raising the price of the joint pass, but the cost would have been too close to the annual pass that allows access to all parks.

Veress says eliminating the joint pass should help reduce visitor confusion and add a better degree of separation between the two parks.

A $5 fee increase will also go into effect in June, bringing the per car admission at the Wyoming parks to $35.

