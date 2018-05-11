Corrections officer convicted of sexually assaulting inmates

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (AP) - A corrections officer accused of sexually abusing five inmates at New Jersey's only women's prison has been convicted of abusing two of them and engaging in a pattern of misconduct.

Jason Mays, a senior officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, was found guilty Wednesday of five counts including sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct.

The Hunterdon County jury found 45-year-old Mays not guilty of another 10 counts related to three other women.

Mays' attorney maintained throughout the trial that the women had made it all up.

The verdict comes after more than a week of deliberations following a four-week trial that laid bare problems plaguing the prison, where eight employees have been criminally charged with sexually abusing inmates over the last two years.

Last year, Thomas Seguine pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate at the facility.