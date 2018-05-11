Acadia road openings delayed by winter weather damage

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - Officials at Acadia National Park say some road openings have been delayed because of damage from winter weather.

The Bangor Daily News reports Seal Cove, Western Mountain and Lurvey Spring roads will be closed for a few more weeks. The roadways are usually open by May 15.

Officials say flooding washed away segments of roads and exposed culverts in some areas. Hikers and bicyclists can still use the roads.

Park spokeswoman Christie Anastasia says Seal Cove's repair is a top priority because local communities use it to travel to the back portion of the island. Anastasia says Lurvey might remain closed all year.

Park officials are preparing for an increased number of visitors this year following a bump in activity in 2017.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com