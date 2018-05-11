New Jersey officials warning about possible bobcat sighting

ORADELL, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's office of emergency management is warning residents about a possible bobcat sighting.

The warning was issued Thursday after a resident of Oradell reported seeing a bobcat. That person called police, who informed the state's fish and game department. They say bobcats are known to be extremely shy and sightings are not uncommon. But officials warn that residents should keep their distance and report any additional sightings to police.

In March, reports of a bobcat or mountain lion roaming around Mercer County turned out to unfounded.

The animal turned out to be a big house cat.