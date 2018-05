PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say two men were shot to death during an argument at a Philadelphia restaurant.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at a restaurant in the southwestern part of the city. Police say an 18-year-old was shot once in the head, and another man, believed to be in his 20s, was hit several times in the head and torso. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody, and a gun was recovered at the scene.