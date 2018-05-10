Mayor-elect condemns racist mailers that supported him

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - The new mayor of Paterson is vowing he will "bring to justice" the people responsible for distributing an offensive campaign mailer that encouraged residents to vote for him.

Mayor-elect Andre Sayegh says his campaign had nothing to do with the mailer, which attacked political leaders who were Hispanic, black, Muslim and gay. NJ.com reports the mailer also used multiple racial and ethnic slurs.

Sayegh says his campaign sent law enforcement a photo of someone who was allegedly dropping the mailers off at homes Saturday. Peter Aseltine, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, says officials received information about the incident and were reviewing the matter.

The flyer included offensive language toward former Paterson mayor Joey Torres, who is currently in prison on corruption charges.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.