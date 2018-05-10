Police: Pennsylvania man bumped Delaware officer, led chase

OCEAN VIEW, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man bumped his car into a police officer and led officers on chase that bounced between Delaware towns.

The News Journal cites a release from Ocean View police that says an officer tried to stop 46-year-old Joseph A. Cook on Tuesday, leading to a chase that stalled in Bethany Beach. The Ocean View officer and a Bethany Beach officer ordered Cook out, but he refused to exit, instead striking the former with his car's bumper.

The officer wasn't injured.

Cook took off, leading officers to a vacant home in Bethany Beach. He then fled on foot. Officers later arrested him at an Ocean View home.

Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin says Cook was under probation for DUI charges in Pennsylvania.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

