Police: Van blast at trucking company kills 1, injures 1

ONO, Pa. (AP) - State police say a van explosion at a Pennsylvania trucking company claimed the life of one person.

Police in Lebanon County said the van driver died after the 9:30 a.m. explosion on the back lot at J.P. Donmoyer Trucking in Ono.

Trooper David Beohm said one employee was parking a tractor-trailer and the van driver was driving over to pick him up and take him back to the main building.

Beohm said the maintenance vehicle contained gas, an air compressor, oxygen tanks and welding equipment. The truck driver was taken for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

The blast isn't considered suspicious, but the fire marshal is investigating with the aid of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, firearms and Explosives.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating.