Police: Off-duty officer attacked, robbed after car crash

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty Newark police officer was attacked by several people and robbed of his cellphone following a car crash in the city this week.

The assault happened around 11:05 p.m. Monday after the car driven by the 30-year-old officer collided with another vehicle. Authorities say he was then attacked by "multiple people," even though he identified himself as a city officer.

The attackers and the driver of the other vehicle soon fled the area on foot. No arrests have been made.

The officer's name has not been released. He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

An investigation into the assault is ongoing.