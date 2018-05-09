Court upholds firefighter's loss of job in shoplifting case

MARGATE, N.J. (AP) - An appeals court has rejected a New Jersey firefighter's bid to regain the job he lost because of the theft of about $8 worth of snacks.

Thirty-six-year-old Ashton Funk of Northfield has filed several legal challenges in the conviction of shoplifting from Margate Wawa in 2015 and the order to forfeit his $78,000-a-year job. He also lost his job as a member of Margate's beach patrol.

NJ.com reports that a two-judge appeals panel this week upheld the conviction and order. Funk challenged the case and called the order to forfeit his job an "abuse of discretion," but the appeals court called the lower court's decisions "well-reasoned."

Funk was charged last year with distributing the opioid oxycodone in what authorities called a drug ring led by a doctor who falsified prescriptions.

