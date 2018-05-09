Trial ordered in February gas station shooting that killed 2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A man has been ordered to stand trial in a shooting at an eastern Pennsylvania gas station that left two men dead - and which authorities say started as a road-rage incident.

Twenty-four-year-old Kareem Sanders is charged with criminal homicide in what police called a "gun battle" Feb. 28 at the 24-hour station on Airport Road in Allentown.

Witnesses testified Wednesday in a preliminary hearing in Lehigh County that one car bumped another vehicle and fled, and gunfire during a confrontation later at the gas station killed 36-year-old Danny Cancel and Sanders' 28-year-old friend, Cassieam Hicks. Sanders was wounded.

Assistant District Attorney Steven Luksa called it "a saga of road rage, disrespect and stupidity." Defense attorney Karen Schular argued that Cancel was the aggressor and her client acted in self-defense.