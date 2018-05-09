Firefighters rescue 2 women hanging from window of building

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey firefighters rescued two women left hanging out of a window when a fire broke out in a multiuse building in southern New Jersey.

Flames broke out early Monday in Collingswood at a building that holds both apartments and businesses. Collingswood Fire Chief Keith Davis says firefighters arriving at the scene learned the two women were trapped on the second floor hanging out the window.

Firefighters climbed a ladder and rescued the women. Davis says one suffered severe injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

The fire left four people displaced. Firefighters from five towns responded to the blaze and the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Davis says the fire appears to be unintentional but officials are investigating.