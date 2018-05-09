Prosecutors: Body found in abandoned car is missing woman

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a body found in the back seat of an unattended car last weekend is that of a New Jersey woman feared abducted in December.

Passaic County prosecutors say the death of 24-year-old Shanaya Coley has been ruled a homicide. They say the Paterson woman died from puncture and incision wounds.

Coley's car was found shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a garden apartment complex in Paterson. It was discovered less than a mile from where Coley was last seen Dec. 5.

Paterson police said in December they feared Coley may have been carjacked in the 2013 Nissan Altima or kidnapped near her apartment as she was leaving for work.

Authorities said a concerned citizen called police to report an unattended vehicle in the lot.