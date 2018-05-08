Gov. Wolf unveils $1.5M grant program to reduce gun violence

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf listens to state Rep. Jordan Harris (D-Phila.) during a news conference Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. Wolf announced a $1.5 million grant program aimed at reducing gun violence around the state. Wolf unveiled the Gun Violence Reduction Initiative Tuesday and Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is accepting applications for the grants and will start awarding them in early July. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf listens to state Rep. Jordan Harris (D-Phila.) during a news conference Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. Wolf announced a $1.5 million grant program aimed at reducing gun violence around the state. Wolf unveiled the Gun Violence Reduction Initiative Tuesday and Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is accepting applications for the grants and will start awarding them in early July. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has announced a $1.5 million grant program aimed at reducing gun violence around the state.

Wolf unveiled the Gun Violence Reduction Initiative in Philadelphia on Tuesday at the Carl Moore Center. It's a state-of-the-art health care facility in the Grays Ferry section, where patients are treated regardless of whether they can pay.

The Democrat and Rep. Jordan Harris met with community members in March to hear how gun violence is affecting them, including the mother of a three-year-old girl who was shot and killed as she got her hair braided on the front porch. He says that meeting led him to create the program, which will offer grants to municipalities around the state for gun violence reduction programs.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is accepting applications for the grants and will start awarding them in early July.