Police: Man to face charges in critical road rage stabbing

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say a man will be facing charges in a road rage stabbing in western Pennsylvania that left another man critically wounded.

Allegheny County homicide investigators say a 60-year-old man arrived at a hospital at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday with a stab wound and was later listed in critical but stable condition but expected to survive.

Detectives said the suspect was driving a red pickup and got into an argument with another red pickup driver. Police said the two "continued to exchange unpleasantries" along Route 28 into Millvale, where there was a physical altercation.

Police say the 68-year-old suspect was found at a home in Millvale and taken into custody. Police say he will face an aggravated assault charge and was taken to Allegheny County jail to await arraignment.