Voters pick mayors of Newark, Paterson other municipal races

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Voters in Newark have elected incumbent Mayor Ras Baraka to a second four-year term.

Baraka beat Councilwoman Gayle Chaneyfield Jenkins in Tuesday's municipal election. Chaneyfield Jenkins was hoping to become the city's first female mayor.

NJ.com reports Baraka told supporters gathered at a Newark hotel, "We won and we won big."

Voters in cities and towns across the state cast ballots for mayors, council members and other elected positions.

In Paterson, Andre Sayegh beat five other challengers to become mayor. Sayegh lost a bid for the city's top job in 2014. He takes office July 1.