Man gets 15-year prison term in deadly hit-and-run accident

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A man who was driving drunk when he killed a New Jersey man and injured the victim's younger brother in a hit-and-run accident has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

Rogelio Chavix-Tacen had pleaded guilty in January to aggravated manslaughter as part of a plea deal with Hudson County prosecutors.

The accident occurred in November 2014 in North Bergen. Authorities say Chavix-Tacen was speeding when he struck and killed 20-year-old Michael Viruet and his then-11-year-old brother, Adrian. The brothers and their 15-year-old sister had just seen a movie and were walking toward a pedestrian bridge.

Chavix-Tacen was arrested a few weeks later in Annapolis, Maryland, where he was found hiding under a bed. Authorities have said he had bought plane tickets and planned to leave the country.