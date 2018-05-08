Autopsies show couple found dead were fatally stabbed

RICHBORO, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a young couple found dead in their Philadelphia area home last week died from multiple stab wounds.

The Bucks County coroner's office announced autopsy findings Monday for 27-year-old Tyler Roy and 28-year-old Christina Roy. They were killed April 30 in their Northampton Township home, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the city.

Authorities haven't found a connection between the couple and their suspected killer, 26-year-old Daniel Mooney. He died of a drug overdose the day a house painter found the bodies.

The two were also shot. The district attorney's office would not comment on the autopsy findings.

Authorities believe Mooney entered the home through an unlocked door. There were signs of a prolonged struggle, and Mooney stayed in the house for an unknown period of time afterward.

___

This story has been corrected to show the autopsy finding came from the coroner, not the district attorney.