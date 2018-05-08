GOP Senate candidate Hugin allows glance at income taxes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin offered a peek at his 2015 and 2016 tax returns.

Hugin is a former biopharmaceutical executive and running against Democratic incumbent Bob Menendez.

He reported a combined income of $33.8 million over both years. Hugin offered reporters a two-hour window Monday to review the documents.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy released his taxes in a similar manner in 2017.

Menendez campaign chairman Mike Soliman says Menendez will release six years' worth of his tax returns, but didn't specify when.

Hugin headed Celgene until this year.

His income was $19.5 million in 2015 and $14.3 million in 2016. In 2015 he had a combined tax rate of 46.5 percent and about 40 percent in 2016.

He says 2017 returns will be available after they're filed.