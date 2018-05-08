Woman dead, 3-year-old daughter missing after boat capsizes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has died and her 3-year-old daughter is missing after the boat they were in capsized in Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the girl's father also was injured when the boat capsized around 10 p.m. Monday in the Susquehanna (suhs-kwuh-HAN'-uh) River off Harrisburg. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Search and rescue crews have recovered the bodies of the mother and a family dog. The search for the child was suspended around noon Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the boat to capsize. The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office is seeking to speak to anyone with information on what happened.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.