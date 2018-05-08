Cash from ex-congressman's campaign flows into US House race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A group that's plunging money into a Republican congressional primary contest in southwestern Pennsylvania is getting most of it from the campaign account of the now-resigned U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy.

Federal Election Commission reports show the group Conservatives for PA is paying for TV and radio ads and direct mail to help state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler in his 14th Congressional District primary race against state Rep. Rick Saccone.

Conservatives for PA reports receiving $200,000 of its $240,000 in donations from Murphy's now-renamed political action committee. Murphy's committee reported having $1.1 million on March 31.

Murphy, an abortion rights opponent, resigned in October after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported he had urged a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to get an abortion when they thought she was pregnant.