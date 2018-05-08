Changes to US eel fishery up for hearings on East Coast

BREWER, Maine (AP) - Interstate fishing managers are considering a host of changes to the way they regulate commercial eel harvesting, and public hearings about the subject are getting started in New York.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is holding the hearings in May and June from Florida to Maine. The first hearing is on Wednesday in New Paltz, New York. The commission is considering making changes to the eel quota system.

By far the most lucrative aspect of the fishery is the harvest of baby eels, called elvers. The elver quota could be increased in 2019. Elver fishing is only legal in Maine and South Carolina.

The South Carolina hearing is in Charleston on May 21 and the Maine hearings are in Brewer on June 6 and Augusta on June 7.