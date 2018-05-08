NJ judicial panel admonishes judge accused of misconduct

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey Supreme Court committee says a judge previously accused of helping her boyfriend avoid arrest still needs to face consequences.

The Judicial Conduct Committee filed a complaint last week against Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Carlia Brady, saying she failed to uphold her conduct to the standard of a judge. Brady's attorney tells NJ.com that he and Brady are confident that the committee will eventually find that she is "exactly the type of person who should be serving in a position of public trust in this state."

Brady was suspended in 2013 when she was charged with hindering a police search for her then-boyfriend. Those charges were later dropped and she was reinstated in March.

A hearing on the complaint has not been announced.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.