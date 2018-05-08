Police: Man dies in shooting outside police headquarters

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a person died in a shooting outside a Pennsylvania township's police headquarters, and an officer was involved.

LNP newspaper reports that police spokesman Sgt. Michael Piacentino declined to say who was killed outside he Manheim Township police department headquarters, although he said the person has been identified.

Piacentino said the Lancaster County district attorney's office had been called to investigate. No one else was injured, and he said the public was not in danger.

A body covered with a sheet could be seen immediately outside the main entrance of the police department. Police were using a dog to search a black pickup nearby, but Piacentino did not say whether it belonged to the person who was shot.

Police haven't commented on what transpired before the shooting.

Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com