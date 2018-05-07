Motorcycle-riding priest celebrates Mass for NJ bikers

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Revving his engine, a motorcycle-riding priest rode into a New Jersey city to celebrate an annual Mass for bikers over the weekend.

Monsignor Mark Giordani celebrated the special Mass on Sunday in Paterson, the 49th such Mass dedicated to blessing motorcycles and their riders. The Record reports hundreds of bikers lined three city blocks for the service, held outside across from the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, where Giordani is rector.

The 75-year-old priest says he hopes to celebrate the 50th Mass next May before his retirement.

Giordani began the tradition shortly after he was ordained in 1969 at his first parish in Paterson.

There he also founded the Christian Riders, a motorcycle club that still meets in the St. John's rectory.

___

