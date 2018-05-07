Popular barbecue restaurant hosts free cookout for veterans

KEARNY, N.J. (AP) - One of New Jersey's most popular barbecue restaurants hosted a free cookout for military veterans over the weekend.

Kearny's Red White & Cue Smokehouse hosted its annual "Buy a Vet a Meal" event on Sunday, offering any military veteran a free plate of barbecue. The Jersey Journal reports the menu included brisket, ribs and a 160-pound pig.

Marine Dan Misuraca, who owns the barbecue restaurant with his wife Katie, says the event is a chance for them to give back to the veteran community which has supported them from opening.

The event is funded through a special promotion year-round, where customers are given an option to purchase a meal for veterans. The proceeds from those donations are used to through a cookout like the one offered Sunday in Kearny.

