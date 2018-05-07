NYPD detective dragged by car released from rehab

New York Police Detective Dalsh Veve, center, leaves the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation with his wife, Esther, and daughter Dashi, Monday, May 7, 2018, in West Orange, N.J. Veve was critically injured in June 2017 when he was dragged by a driver in a stolen car. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police officer who was critically injured while being dragged by a driver in a stolen car last year has been released from rehab.

NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve (veh-VAY') was wheeled out of the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange, New Jersey on Monday as more than 200 police officers and medical workers applauded.

The 36-year-old Veve was accompanied by his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

Veve was among officers responding to 911 calls of shots being fired in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in June. The sounds turned out to be fireworks.

Police say Veve approached a stolen parked car and the driver sped away. He managed to fire his weapon even as he was being dragged.

The 15-year-old driver was wounded and later charged with attempted murder.