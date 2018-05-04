Attorney General challenges legality of Leonia road closures

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's attorney general says the towns that banned nonresident drivers from using its streets as shortcuts are not legally allowed to do that.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Wednesday that the decision to restrict access to Leonia streets to resident drivers is "legally invalid." The ordinance took effect in January over traffic congestion caused by navigation applications.

Weehawken has also adopted a similar ordinance.

Grewal cited Title 39 in New Jersey statute that does not allow municipalities to "arbitrarily" shut down streets that affect state highways. He says any changes would need to be done in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation.

Leonia Mayor Judah Zeigler says a 2008 statute provision gives more power to municipalities over local streets.

Zeigler says Leonia doesn't intend to repeal the ordinance.