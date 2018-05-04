Woman discovers strange fish on beach while on weekly jog

OCEAN GATE, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman going for her weekly jog says she was shocked to discover a 6-foot-long sea creature she says looked like a crocodile.

NJ.com reports Stephanie Hall estimated the dead fish she found washed ashore Wednesday to be nearly 6 feet long. Pictures of the fish indicate it is a sturgeon, which the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration reports can grow up to 14 feet in length and can weigh over 400 pounds.

The Ocean Gate resident says she was able to identify the fish through her community's Facebook group.

Hall says she plans on contacting the state Division of Fish & Wildlife to report the sturgeon now that she knows exactly what it was she found.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.