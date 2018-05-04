Cops: Man with AR-15 wandering neighborhoods in custody

ABINGTON, Pa. (AP) - Police say a man who caused alarm while walking around several suburban Philadelphia neighborhoods with an AR-15 rifle slung behind his back has been taken into custody and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Abington police say they got several calls Monday about a man walking through various neighborhoods with the assault weapon.

Chief Patrick Molloy told residents in a letter that while the man's intentions were unknown, they believed he was trying to draw officers into a debate over his Second Amendment right to carry the weapon in public.

On Friday, Molloy says friends of the man reached out to police with concerns he may pose a threat to himself or others. That new information led police to take him into custody on Thursday.

He is undergoing an involuntary mental health exam.