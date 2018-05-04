Ex-US Rep. Patrick Kennedy, wife, Amy, expecting 5th child

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) - Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy and his wife are expecting a fifth child.

The Kennedy family appeared Friday to promote the Democrat's signature issue, better mental health care.

The baby is due Memorial Day weekend, and he and his wife, Amy, don't yet know whether it's a boy or a girl.

Kennedy now lives in New Jersey. He joked to the crowd that he was hoping Amy might give birth in Rhode Island so that the baby would be "a real Rhode Islander" and have a political future in the state.

Their other children are 10-year-old Harper Petigout (PET'-ih-goo), 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Nora and 2-year-old Nell.

Kennedy was elected in 1994 and chose not to run again in 2010, the year after his father, Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy, died.