Police recruit, training officer help elderly man flee fire

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a Pittsburgh police recruit with just five weeks of training and his training officer helped rescue an 87-year-old man from a burning city home.

Steve McGouldrick and the recruit, Devon Koontz, were on patrol when they heard someone screaming around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and soon spotted the fire.

The officers entered the smoke-filled home through separate doors and soon found the man who was shouting. The man told them he couldn't find his elderly father, but Koontz and the man's son soon found him in a front hallway and got him outside.

Koontz and the 87-year-old man were treated for smoke inhalation. The man's name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.