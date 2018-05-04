Newark street shooting leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A woman was killed and a man was wounded when shots rang out on a street in New Jersey's largest city.

Essex County authorities say Newark police found the victims around 12:35 a.m. Friday when they responded to reports of shots fired.

Kelly Wiley, a 27-year-old city resident, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. A 27-year-old man was being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition.

Further details on the shooting, including what type of weapon was used, have not been disclosed.

A motive remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.