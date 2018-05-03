NJ Transit officials: Train strikes, kills 2 people

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Transportation officials say two people were struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train.

Hackensack Police Capt. Francesco Aquila says a 51-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were struck and killed by an NJ Transit train at a crossing in Hackensack on Wednesday. The Record reports both of the unidentified victims were Hackensack residents.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman says none of the approximately 130 passengers on board the train were injured.

Aquila says the identities of the pedestrians hit are pending next-of-kin notification.

