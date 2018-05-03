Final suspect captured in fatal strip club shooting

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - The last man sought in a shooting outside a New Jersey strip club that killed a man on Easter Sunday has been captured by federal marshals.

Union County prosecutors say 25-year-old Jonathan Philippe, of Irvington, was arrested there Thursday morning. But further details about the capture were not disclosed, and it's not known if he's retained an attorney.

Authorities have said that two officers were on routine patrol April 1 when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot area. When they arrived at the scene, they encountered the group and determined they were involved in the shooting.

At least one member of the group shot at the officers, who returned fire. Neither officer was struck.

After the shooting occurred, other officers responded to the parking lot and found the body of 26-year-old Irvington resident Daniel Louis.