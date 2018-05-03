State officials: Plane crash in wooded park area kills pilot

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey authorities say a small plane crash in a wooded area killed the pilot of the aircraft.

State Department of Environmental Protection officials say the single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff in West Milford Wednesday afternoon. The unidentified pilot was the only person on board the plane.

The Forest Fire Service says the plane crash caused a small brush fire, which firefighters were working to bring under control.

The New Jersey State Park Police have barricaded the entrance to the state-owned park where the plane crashed, and multiple state and local crews were on scene to respond.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted and will be leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.