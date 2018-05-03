2 ex-Temple cops found guilty of beating woman to death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two former Temple University police officers have been convicted of beating a woman to death in what a prosecutor described as a "diabolical torture chamber."

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Joyce Quaweay was beaten with a police baton as she was handcuffed naked to a weight bench in a Philadelphia home in July 2016. She and her boyfriend, Aaron Wright, shared the home with Marquis Robinson, his girlfriend and several children.

Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey says Wright and Robinson regularly beat the women and girls who lived with them for "not following the rules."

Philly.com reports the men were convicted of charges including third-degree murder Wednesday in a nonjury trial. Their attorneys had argued that Quaweay died of heart failure.

Wright resigned from Temple police in 2012. Robinson was fired.

