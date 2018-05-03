news

New contract for state emergency radio system to get audited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's independently elected fiscal watchdog will review the latest contract to provide a statewide emergency radio transmission system that follows hundreds of millions of dollars in costs and years of criticism.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Wednesday his agency would review the state's $45 million contract awarded in 2016 to ensure it carries adequate financial protections against performance failures.

The state first allocated $179 million in 1996 to build a network that Pennsylvania State Police officials say never overcame coverage and reliability shortcomings. They say it was worthless during 2014's Eric Frein manhunt.

The state has now committed more than $800 million to build a network and DePasquale says he can't recall another state contract failure of this size.

State police in 17 counties were expected to be using the new system by June 30.

