College students stage sexual assault protest

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (AP) - Students at a Pennsylvania college protested this week over the handling of sexual assault cases.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Swarthmore College students gathered Tuesday for a sit-in led by the advocacy group Organizing for Survivors. Students say their sexual assault claims have been ignored by authorities.

The group is calling for Dean of Students H. Elizabeth Braun to resign and a review of the college's investigation procedures. They also say on-campus fraternity houses should be banned.

Students say they brought their concerns to Braun and other administrators in March but overlooked.

Swarthmore College President Valerie Smith said in a statement the school is committed to improving its Title IX policies and helping students.

