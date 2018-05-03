Prosecutors: Pilot filmed underage girls in Philippines

PLUMSTED, N.J. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey pilot created child pornography images and videos of two underage girls engaging in sex acts while he was in the Philippines.

Frank Maile was ordered held without bail after he made his initial court appearance Wednesday.

The 62-year-old Plumsted man had been arrested Tuesday and charged with producing visual depictions of child sexual abuse outside the United States, with the intent that the depictions be imported into the U.S. He faces between 15 and 30 years if he's convicted.

Prosecutors say Maile made the images and videos in December 2015.

Authorities say border officials manually searched Maile's electronic devices in Alabama last month after he returned from a trip abroad. They allegedly found an image of child sex abuse on his laptop computer.

Maile's lawyer could not be reached for comment Thursday.