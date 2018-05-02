Apparent blood found in car of slain sister of missing nun

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say they suspect foul play in the case of a missing nun after finding what appears to be blood in the trunk of a car belonging to her slain sister.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the case of Sister Angela Miller remains classified a missing persons case, but Scranton police are investigating her disappearance as a suspected homicide.

Police say Miller's sister, 72-year-old Rosemary Smith, was shot to death Saturday by her son, 49-year-old Alan Smith. Police say he then set fire to their home, killing himself, after firing at officers trying to serve a protection-from-abuse order.

Miller and the Smiths lived on opposite sides of the home. Police searched the fire rubble, believing Miller had also been killed in the fire, but concluded that her body wasn't there.