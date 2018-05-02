Woman who attacked ex's wife with hammer gets prison term

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) - A Maryland woman who attacked her ex-husband's wife with a hammer while the couple and their young daughter slept in their New Jersey home has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Gloucester County prosecutors say Marie Stuart was acting on unfounded allegations about her ex-husband when she broke into the couple's Mantua Township home in November 2012. But they haven't provided further details about those claims.

The victim suffered collarbone and leg injuries in the attack, while Stuart's former husband suffered a shoulder injury while subduing her. Their daughter wasn't hurt.

Stuart, a 44-year-old Elkton resident, eventually pleaded guilty last September to attempted murder, burglary, assault and weapons charges. She was sentenced Monday.

Authorities say six restraining orders had been filed against Stuart between 1994 and 2013.