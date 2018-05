PITTSBURGH (AP) - A western Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Kaitlin Plascjak entered the plea Monday. They say the former Allegheny County resident distributed images in May 2016 showing the sexual exploitation of minors.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug.31. She faces up to 20 years in prison or a $250,000 fine.