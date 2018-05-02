Charges filed in barbershop robbery ended by police shooting

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say charges have been filed against the suspect in an attempted robbery of a New Jersey barbershop who was shot and wounded by an off-duty police officer.

Newark authorities say the man was armed with a handgun at the time of the attempted robbery shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, but the officer happened to be a customer in the shop.

Authorities said the officer fired, hitting the suspect, who fled but was apprehended and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered.

The Essex County prosecutor's office said Wednesday that 42-year-old Phillip Hedgespeth of Newark was charged with robbery and weapons counts. He was taken to the county prison; a number listed in his name was out of service and it's unclear whether he has an attorney.